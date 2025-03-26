A financial fraud has been reported at UCO Bank’s South Salmara branch in Dhubri, where an employee allegedly misappropriated Rs 34 lakh before leaving the district. The accused, Shivshankar Prasad Bin, a resident of Dhubri, is suspected of diverting customer deposits and bank reserves.

The fraud came to light when customers reported discrepancies in their account balances. Reports indicate that Bin allegedly took around Rs 8 lakh from customer deposits without crediting them and withdrew Rs 26 lakh from the bank’s reserves.

Branch manager Chiradeep Paul filed a complaint at Dhubri Sadar police station after detecting the irregularities. An FIR has been registered, but police have not yet located the accused.

The incident has raised concerns among customers regarding the security of their deposits. Bank authorities and law enforcement agencies are working to recover the misappropriated funds and locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.