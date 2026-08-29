Assam: FIR lodged against Majerchar Chalakura GP president, secretary over alleged fund misappropriation

An FIR has been lodged at Dhubri Sadar Police Station against four persons, including Majerchar Chalakura Gaon Panchayat president Samer Uddin Ahmed and panchayat secretary Jamir Uddin Kazi, following allegations of large-scale corruption and misappropriation of government funds in various development schemes.

The complaint was filed by Rashida Khatun, vice-president of the Majerchar Chalakura Gaon Panchayat, who named Ahmed, Kazi, Jahangir Alam Ahmed and panchayat caretaker (chowkidar) Ashir Uddin Sheikh as the accused.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly misappropriated public funds allocated for various development schemes implemented under the gaon panchayat. The complaint alleges that payments were released for works that were either incomplete or had not been executed on the ground.

One of the instances cited is the construction of a boundary wall at 024 LP School. According to the complaint, payments were made to the project CCA and official records showed the work as completed, despite the construction remaining incomplete at the site.

The complaint further alleges that several other infrastructure projects under the panchayat have met a similar fate, raising questions over the utilisation of funds sanctioned for public development works.

Khatun also alleged that the panchayat office, which was established in 1992, frequently remains closed on working days. She alleged that key functionaries, including the president, secretary and caretaker, are often absent during office hours, causing difficulties for residents seeking government services.

The allegations were reportedly brought to the notice of the Dhubri District Commissioner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad and the Block Development Officer of Dharmasala Development Block through multiple complaints. However, the complainants alleged that no effective inquiry or corrective action was initiated by the local administration, leading to the filing of the police complaint.

Following registration of the FIR, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station visited the Majerchar Chalakura Gaon Panchayat office on Friday to inspect the alleged irregularities and verify the claims on the ground.

Police are examining records related to the alleged development works and fund utilisation as part of the investigation.