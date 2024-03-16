In a shocking turn of events, serious allegations have been levelled against Kapil Chandra Das, the in-charge of BN College Town Outpost (TOP) of Dhubri PS.

The accusations stem from an incident where it is claimed that Das, in collusion with others, unlawfully seized a tractor belonging to Osman Ali, a resident of Darchuka Pt-II Village under Gauripur PS.

According to the FIR lodged at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, the accused person is identified as Kapil Chandra Das, IC of BN College TOP along with Eyasin Ali, who illegally entered Osman Ali's residence, confiscated vital documents, and seized the keys to his vehicle, a Swaraj Tractor bearing registration number AS-17B-9370.

The incident occurred on March 7, 2024, without any legal justification or complaint against Ali.



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Subsequently, the tractor was taken to the premises of BN College TOP Campus, where Ali confronted Das in an attempt to reclaim his property. However, instead of cooperation, Ali was met with arrogance, verbal abuse, and forcible ejection from the premises, as alleged in the FIR.

It is revealed that Osman Ali had lawfully purchased the tractor from Eyasin Ali, with all necessary documentation executed and payments made accordingly. Upon completion of the payments, Ali was supposed to receive a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the financier from Eyasin Ali. However, instead of fulfilling this obligation, Eyasin Ali colluded with Kapil Chandra Das to illegally retain possession of the vehicle.

Furthermore, reports suggest that individuals associated with Eyasin Ali claimed to have paid a substantial sum of money to Kapil Chandra Das for the unlawful recovery of the vehicle, further complicating the matter.

The incident with the complainant, Osman Ali, son of the late Kazimuddin Ali, who hails from Darchuka Pt-II Village, Gauripur, Dhubri has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the misuse of authority and alleged corruption within the law enforcement agencies.

As investigations unfold, residents and authorities alike await swift and impartial action to address the grievances and uphold the principles of justice.