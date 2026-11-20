An FIR has been registered against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat at a police station in Assam following a complaint by a woman who has renewed her sexual assault allegations against him after 23 years and sought a fresh DNA test to establish the paternity of her son, an officer said on November 20.

The FIR was registered at the Panbazar All Women's Police Station in Guwahati. "The woman filed a complaint recently, and an FIR has been registered based on it," an officer at the police station told PTI, without disclosing details about the status of the investigation.

The woman, a resident of Sadiya in Tinsukia district, had renewed her allegations against the Congress leader earlier this month. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, she said she had already submitted a complaint to the Uttarakhand Director General of Police and would file a zero FIR in Assam, as travelling regularly to the northern state for legal proceedings would not be feasible.

A zero FIR can be registered at any police station in the country, irrespective of where the alleged offence took place or which police station has territorial jurisdiction.

The woman has demanded that the case be reopened and a fresh DNA test conducted to establish whether Rawat is the biological father of her 23-year-old son.

She alleged that in 2002, when she was 16, some people took her to Rawat's residence in Dehradun on the pretext of providing her a job, where the former minister sexually assaulted her. She subsequently gave birth to a child.

At the time, she had alleged that Rawat, who was then Uttarakhand's revenue minister, was the child's father. She was subsequently sent to a state-run Nari Niketan. The allegations triggered a political controversy, eventually forcing Rawat to resign from his ministerial post.

The investigation was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A DNA test conducted during the probe reportedly did not match Rawat, following which he was given a clean chit.

The woman subsequently retracted her allegations, stating that Rawat was innocent, had not raped her and was not the father of her child.

She has now claimed that she was forced to sign several documents while staying at the Nari Niketan, where she was housed alongside people with mental health conditions.

Rawat has denied the renewed allegations, describing them as a "politically motivated nefarious act" by the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He has also threatened to file defamation suits.

The woman, however, has maintained that her demand is not politically motivated and that she is seeking legal recognition of her son's paternity and justice for him.

She also met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 10. Following the meeting, Sarma said he stood firmly with her in her fight for justice.

"What a man named Harak Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," the chief minister had said in a social media post.