Assam: Fire breaks out at Jorabat’s 13th Mile, two garages and house gutted

A major fire broke out at 13th Mile in Jorabat, gutting two garages and a residential house and causing property damage estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

The fire reportedly engulfed the structures, destroying the two garages and the house before the blaze could be brought under control.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to douse the flames. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Preliminary suspicion points to a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, although the exact reason is yet to be officially established.

The extent of the property damage is being assessed, while further details regarding the incident are awaited.