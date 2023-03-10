A fire broke out in an apartment building in the Rajgarh neighbourhood of Guwahati on March 10.

According to the reports, the fire broke out at the Rajani Apartment by-lane number nine in the Rajgarh locality of Guwahati.

Reports also claimed that the flames emerged from the fourth floor of the residential complex.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined in the interim. Many firefighters have been dispatched very away, and the fire is currently being put out.

Also, the extent of the damage is still unknown and reportedly there have been no recorded fatalities or injuries so far.

A big fire that occurred earlier on February 23 in Guwahati's Hatigaon neighbourhood left up to 127 families distressed and shattered, and many of them complained that they had sustained damages totaling several lakhs.

Those who had lost crucial documents including bank passbooks, NRC certificates, insurance policies, voter cards, pan cards, and more were among the victims of the fire who were severely hurt.