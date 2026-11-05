A major fire broke out at the residence of Habibur Rahman in Tumni village of Assam’s South Salmara district, destroying property worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, gold ornaments, cash and important documents were among the belongings damaged in the fire.

Firefighters, with the assistance of local residents, brought the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire has not been established, although a suspected electrical short circuit is believed to have triggered it.

No information about casualties was available in the report.