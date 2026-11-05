Assam: Fire destroys property worth several lakhs at house in South Salmara’s Tumni
A major fire damaged Habibur Rahman's home in Tumni village. Losses ran into several lakhs, while an electrical short circuit is suspected.
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- Gold ornaments, cash and important documents were damaged in the blaze
- Firefighters and local residents worked together to control the flames
- Investigators have not yet established the exact cause of ignition
A major fire broke out at the residence of Habibur Rahman in Tumni village of Assam’s South Salmara district, destroying property worth several lakhs of rupees.
According to reports, gold ornaments, cash and important documents were among the belongings damaged in the fire.
Firefighters, with the assistance of local residents, brought the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire has not been established, although a suspected electrical short circuit is believed to have triggered it.
No information about casualties was available in the report.
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