A devastating fire has engulfed the Katahbari area of Guwahati, causing widespread panic and destruction. The fire broke out near a mosque with reports indicating that three cooking gas cylinders exploded in the blaze.

Five fire trucks deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames to bring the fire under control. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Speaking to India Today NE police official from Gorchuk Police Station stated, "Yes, it's confirmed. Our police team has arrived at the site, but we'll provide comprehensive details once they return." Further details are awaited as authorities work to assess the extent of the damage and ascertain the cause of the fire.