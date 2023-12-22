Khatkhati police on December 22 successfully intercepted a passenger bus in Bokajan, uncovering a cache of deadly weapons along with active bullets. The operation conducted resulted in the arrest of two individuals who were found in possession of the alarming arsenal.

The Khatkhati police, acting on intelligence information, executed a targeted operation in Bokajan, halting a passenger bus for inspection. Upon thorough examination police discovered a substantial amount of death weapons, including firearms loaded with active bullets.