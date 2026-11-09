The Bajali district administration has cancelled permissions granted to vendors for the temporary sale of firecrackers at designated locations in Pathsala, citing public safety concerns following several recent fire incidents in which shops were gutted.

The cancellation, issued with immediate effect, covers permissions granted through four separate orders dated November 6 and 7, 2026.

The administration said the recent fires had highlighted the potential threat to public safety and the risk of further damage to lives and property, making precautionary measures necessary to prevent additional incidents.

Under the order, all vendors covered by the earlier permissions have been directed to immediately stop the sale, display and distribution of firecrackers at the temporary shops.

They have also been instructed to ensure that any remaining stock is stored safely and handled in accordance with directions issued by the competent licensing authority and the provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Bajali, the concerned Circle Officers and the Fire and Emergency Services in Pathsala have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order and prevent any unauthorised sale or storage of firecrackers at the locations concerned.

The administration has also asked vendors to cooperate with the police, magistrates, fire and emergency services personnel and other authorities during inspections and enforcement.

The order warns that any violation will invite appropriate legal action under the relevant provisions of law.