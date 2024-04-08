A firing incident occurred at the Nilam Bazaar in Karimganj, resulting in several injuries.

The injured individuals have been referred to Silchar Medical College Hospital.

It is understood that an ongoing land dispute between two factions is the cause of the conflict.

This evening, the dispute escalated into a firing incident in Asnayala village.



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Three people, including a woman, were injured in the incident. The injured have been identified as Abul Kalam, Hasan Ahmad, Musan Ahmad and Sofia Begum.

Police arrived at the scene and retrieved the spent bullets. An investigation is currently underway. The incident has sparked widespread uproar across the region.