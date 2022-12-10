An incident of firing has been reported from the Chirang district of Assam on December 10 in which a person received a bullet injury.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Khungring area of the Indo-Bhutan border wherein forest personnel suspecting smugglers open fire at a person.

The victim identified as Binamin Basumatary was injured in the incident at around 10 PM. Notably, the man was shot when he had gone fishing in the nearby border area.

The Chirang District Forest Division Officer (DFO), said that the injured has been admitted to the Kajalgaon Civil Hospital in Chirang.

"After receiving information, we confronted a group of suspects and to control the situation the forest personnel made a blank fire which ultimately hit the injured person, " said Chirang DFO.

Also Read: Smuggling, illegal tax and 30 rounds of bullets in no man’s land: The inside story of Assam-Meghalaya border firing

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched and the district police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in November, one person was injured after some unidentified miscreants opened fire at him in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident took place at AT Road in Assam's Jorhat on the evening on November 26 triggering panic in the area.

Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police reached the spot and apprehended two miscreants. However, one accused managed to flee and was still on the run.

The police have also recovered the weapon from the crime scene.

As per reports, the miscreants had come with the aim to rob a business establishment.