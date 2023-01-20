To promote the importance of physical activities and to celebrate fitness, the first ever fitness festival will be held in Guwahati on January 29, 2023 at Sonaram Field. Organised by Kettlebell & Fitness Association in association with Transformers Fitness Academy, the Guwahati Fitness Festival is intended to be a unique fusion of many fitness-related topics with the goal of promoting the idea of "Fitness for All."

The festival will instill different aspects of fitness through various competitions like the 5K run, the Deadlift Challenge, Kettlebell tournament, an obstacle run, kids challenges and yoga and zumba sessions along with fitness workshops and seminars. There will be different trainers and specialist for each and every game. They have also taken care of the Safety measures as a whole. Ambulance, Doctors , First –aids everything will be provided through the Down Town Hospital.

The Global Fitness Festival (GFF), organised and conceptualised by fitness educator, author, and coach Angshuman Duttan, aims to offer a platform for various forms of fitness so that those who support them can show off their abilities and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The purpose of this initiative is to promote the idea that a fit and healthy society may help improve the nation as a whole and inspire the younger generation to adopt healthy living practices. The events have been chosen and created in such a way that everyone from the age of 6 to 60 can join and compete in order to create an inclusive environment. The main motto is to give and make every people aware and encourage them to take part and become a part of fitness world, as fitness is not optional, it is open to all.

More than 300 participants from all corners of the Northeastern states are expected to participate in the event. Certificates will be given to every Participants. Also along with certificates, Trophies, Cash Prize and Gift hampers will also be given to encourage them more.

It is to be mentioned that Kettlebell & Fitness Association, is a society based in Guwahati for the promotion of fitness in general and kettlebell sport in particular. KFA has aggressively promoted sports events in North East India since its beginnings. With its unwavering quest of finding and developing fresh talent, Kettlebell & Fitness Association is happy to have won numerous accolades in kettlebell sport.