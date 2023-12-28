Thousands of residents from the Kharkutta constituency, as well as neighboring areas in Meghalaya and Assam, flocked to the Kharkutta mini Stadium on December 28 to participate in the inaugural free health check-up camp. The event was organized by MLA Rupert Momin, with the support of Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and Community Action through Motivation Programme (CAMP).

The health camp commenced at 9 am and, according to MLA Momin, will be extended to accommodate all those in need, possibly continuing till the next day.

MLA Rupert Momin inaugurated the camp in the presence of Kaushik Saikia, the Project Head of the NE Region of CAMP, Dr. N. R. Marak (SDMO of North Garo Hills), other medical professionals, dignitaries, and local residents.

The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) and the district medical team provided free eye check-ups, various health examinations, ECG, blood tests, and distributed complimentary medicines during the camp.

Kaushik Saikia, CAMP project head, shared, "Community Action through Motivation Programme (CAMP) has been introduced for the first time in Meghalaya. Today's health camp is just the beginning, as directed by our CM and MLA, and aims not only to provide medical assistance but also to conduct a health surveillance of the population in the area."

Saikia emphasized the importance of identifying prevalent diseases and seasonal health concerns in the region, adding that this data would guide the allocation of specialists for future healthcare initiatives.

"Today's CAMP mobile unit includes two doctors, one ophthalmic technician, one laboratory technician, pharmacist, and nurses. The district health team has been instrumental in ensuring the smooth conduct of the camp," Saikia added.

MLA Rupert Momin expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the health camp, stating, "In our state, many remote villages struggle to access hospitals. Recognizing this, we discussed the issue with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, leading to the organization of this health camp in Kharkutta."

Momin stressed the government's commitment to extending such initiatives to all remote villages in Meghalaya. He acknowledged the challenge of dispelling superstitions and promoting medical awareness among villagers who may still rely on traditional remedies.

"I hope that these health check-up camps will raise awareness among those who believe in superstitions or local remedies. Our aim is to reach out to villagers suffering from illnesses and unable to afford hospital visits," added MLA Momin.

Dilipson Sangma, a beneficiary from Dokogsi village, echoed his gratitude for the free medical check-up and medicines, emphasizing the importance of extending such services to remote villages. Sangma urged the Meghalaya Chief Minister and MLA Momin to organize more health camps to benefit the people across the state.