The first integrated Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam's Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan border was inaugurated on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening India-Bhutan relations.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the facility in the presence of Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

Located just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, this pivotal land port aims to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic growth.

Spanning 14.5 acres, ICP Darranga is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to streamline cross-border travel and trade. Its strategic position leverages improved connectivity offered by National Highway 27 and enhanced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring efficient operations.



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The inauguration marks a significant advancement in promoting regional interconnectivity and prosperity. With India's development initiatives and Bhutan's increasing industrial output, particularly from Mottanga, the ICP is expected to catalyse trade expansion.

The "Samjong" brand and the vibrant markets at Samdrup-Jongkhar underscore the economic and cultural synergy between the two nations.

ICP Darranga serves as both a commercial hub and an immigration checkpoint, enhancing the local economy and solidifying international ties. The robust developments at the ICP are projected to further cement the relationship between India and Bhutan, establishing a cornerstone for transnational commerce and movement.

The inauguration of ICP Darranga is a momentous occasion, symbolizing a bridge of friendship and a gateway to shared prosperity for India and Bhutan. It represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.

(With inputs from ANI)