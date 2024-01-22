In the first reported incident of the year, a female rhino was poached at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The animal's carcass was found near the Maklung forest camp within the Agoratoli Forest Range.

The poachers reportedly killed the rhino and removed its horn. It is suspected that the perpetrators crossed the Brahmaputra River illegally to enter the national park.

The rhino is believed to have been killed on Sunday evening, with forest officials discovering the body during a routine patrol on Monday morning.

Following the incident, senior officers from the Assam Forest Department arrived at the scene to investigate. An operation to apprehend the poachers is currently underway.

Also read: Chronology Samajhiye: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after Rahul Gandhi denied entry to Assam's Batadrava shrine