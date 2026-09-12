Assam: First randomisation of polling personnel held for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

The first phase of randomisation of polling personnel for the upcoming by-election to the 9-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency was conducted at the Office of the District Commissioner in Morigaon on Saturday, September 12.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Morigaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Srishti Singh, IAS, in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The randomisation was carried out using dedicated software to ensure an impartial allocation of polling duties and eliminate human discretion in the selection process.

Additional District Commissioners Rakesh Deka, ACS, and Dr Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, along with Election Officer Gunjana Saikia, ACS, and officials from the district election cell and administration, were present during the exercise.

Representatives of various political parties and other stakeholders also attended the session and witnessed the automated randomisation process as part of the measures to maintain transparency in the electoral process.

Following the completion of the first phase, the Morigaon district administration will begin training polling personnel selected for election duties.

The training is aimed at ensuring that polling staff are adequately prepared to conduct the by-election smoothly at polling stations falling within the district's jurisdiction.