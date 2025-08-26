Assam: First science innovation hub opens at Bodoland University

Bodoland University, on August 26, inaugurated its first-ever Science Innovation Hub for Physics, spearheaded by Vice Chancellor Professor B. L. Ahuja, marking a landmark step for science education in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The hub, featuring 30 interactive science models developed by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), Rajasthan Chapter, Jaipur, is designed under the theme “Play, Enjoy and Learn”. The models aim to simplify complex concepts and make science both engaging and accessible for students and the general public.

Prof. Ahuja announced that the facility would soon expand into a full-fledged centre covering all branches of science. He expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire BTR’s youth to cultivate scientific curiosity and innovation through experiential learning.

Special guest Prof. Yogesh K. Vijay, former Vice Chancellor of Vivekananda Global University and President of IAPT’s Rajasthan Chapter, highlighted the educational value of the models, noting that IAPT has already set up more than 80 such hubs across India.

The event drew faculty members including Prof. Sanjay Basumatary, Prof. Sandeep Das, and Prof. H. Bailung, alongside around 80 students from multiple science disciplines. The hub is expected to become a vibrant platform for nurturing talent, inquiry, and innovation in the region.