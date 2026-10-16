Recurring fish deaths in Deepor Beel, a freshwater lake and wetland on the outskirts of Guwahati, have raised concerns over water pollution and the threat it poses to the wetland’s fragile ecosystem and aquatic biodiversity.

Environmental activist Pramod Kalita alleged that polluted water and various forms of waste generated in Guwahati are continuously entering Deepor Beel through the Pamohi River, raising concerns over the deterioration of water quality.

The recurring fish deaths have heightened fears about the wetland’s ecological health. Deepor Beel plays an important role in maintaining the region’s ecological balance, and continued pollution could pose a serious threat to its aquatic life and biodiversity.

The situation has prompted calls for urgent intervention by the concerned authorities to prevent untreated wastewater and waste from flowing into the wetland.

Environmental experts and conservationists have also stressed the need for water quality testing and a scientific investigation to determine the exact cause of the fish deaths. While pollution has been identified as a major concern, the precise cause of the recurring deaths has not yet been established in the information available.

Sustained monitoring and effective pollution-control measures are considered essential to protect Deepor Beel’s fragile ecosystem and preserve its biodiversity.

Conservation of the wetland, described as a vital natural asset of Guwahati, will require coordinated action by authorities and greater public participation.