Assam Fisheries Department seizes 7 quintals of banned Thai catfish in Boko crackdown

In a major operation against illegal fish farming, the Assam Fisheries Department on June 18 seized and destroyed nearly seven quintals of banned Thai catfish during a raid at Poyranga in Boko under Kamrup district.

The drive was led by Fisheries Officer Mondip Saikia of the Chhaygaon Development Block as part of a wider campaign against the cultivation and sale of the prohibited fish species. The seized stock was destroyed by burying it in pits with salt.

Officials said the cultivation of Thai catfish poses a serious threat to indigenous fish species by disrupting breeding cycles and damaging the ecological balance of local water bodies. The department has warned that legal action will be initiated against individuals involved in the illegal farming and sale of the species across the district.

The operation is part of a renewed enforcement drive following the nationwide ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2000 over environmental and health concerns. Despite the prohibition, illegal cultivation of Thai catfish has reportedly continued in several areas.

Authorities noted that the invasive species threatens native fish varieties such as Borali, Puthi and Khalihna. Concerns have also been raised over potential health risks associated with the consumption of Thai catfish due to unhygienic farming practices.

The Fisheries Department said similar enforcement operations will continue across Assam to protect aquatic biodiversity and ensure compliance with the ban.