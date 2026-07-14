Assam: Fisheries department urges Kamrup farmers to shun excessive chemical use in ponds

An extensive awareness-cum-procession was organised at Champupara under the Goroimari Development Block in Assam's Chamaria Legislative Assembly Constituency on Tuesday to promote sustainable aquaculture and raise awareness about the harmful effects of excessive use of chemicals and fertilisers in fish ponds.

The programme saw the participation of around 100 local fish farmers, including 75 women, reflecting growing awareness among farming communities about the need to adopt environmentally sustainable fish farming practices.

Addressing the gathering, District Fisheries Development Officer, Kamrup, Dr Sanjay Sharma highlighted the adverse impact of indiscriminate chemical use in fisheries, stating that excessive chemical inputs not only affect aquatic ecosystems but also pose serious health risks to consumers. He urged farmers to adopt scientific fish farming methods in accordance with the package of practices prescribed by the Fisheries Department.

Goroimari has emerged as one of Kamrup district's major fish farming clusters, with nearly 5,000 farmers engaged in aquaculture. The Fisheries Department has implemented several initiatives in the area to promote eco-friendly fish farming, including training on composite fish culture, distribution of quality fingerlings and awareness programmes on maintaining water quality. These interventions have contributed significantly to Kamrup's standing as one of Assam's leading inland fisheries districts.

Senior Fishery Development Officer Manidip Sarkia, Assistant Fisheries Officer Keyen Das, Fishery Demonstrator Rajkumar Malakar, Himanshu Basnach, Gautam Medhi and Mataya Mitra Jiten Kumar Das were present during the programme, reaffirming the department's commitment to strengthening outreach at the grassroots level.

The awareness initiative was supported by the Tamuldi Fishery Co-operative Society and social worker Jaliluddin, who assisted in organising the event.

Officials said the programme forms part of the district's continuing efforts to encourage scientific and sustainable aquaculture while ensuring higher productivity, environmental protection and long-term growth of the fisheries sector in Assam.