The body of a fisherman was found hanging from a bamboo frame in the middle of the Brahmaputra River near Assam's Dhubri town, early morning on October 20.

The fisherman has been identified as Balram Chaudhary.

The structure - a frame made of bamboo pieces dug into the sandy riverbed, was discovered along with a nearby boat.

Chaudhary, a resident of Ward No. 11 in Dhubri town, was known to frequent the river for fishing. Locals were shocked by the discovery and mentioned that he had gone out for his usual fishing routine.

While initial suspicions lean towards a possible suicide, local police are treating the case with caution and investigating it as a suspicious death.

“The circumstances are unusual, and we are thoroughly examining the situation,” said a police official.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are gathering information from the local community and analyzing the scene for further clues.