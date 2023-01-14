Hoping to augment sale of local fish amidst Magh Bihu festivities Assam Fishery Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on January 14 inaugurated the retail fish selling outlet of FISHFED in Rupnagar in Guwahati on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

Inaugurating the retail outlet, the minister rued the fact that the markets are filled with fish coming from outside. He urged people to buy local fish.

“Inaugurated the retail fish selling outlet of FISHFED in Rupnagar, Guwahati on the occasion of Magh Bihu. Cooperative societies registered under FISHFED will be selling fish this time across Assam,” the minister tweeted.

The minister further tweeted, “Our department is committed to boost local fish production & we are moving aggressively in this path under the guidance of HCM @himantabiswa,”

Like previous years, on the occasion of Uruka, Fishfed has made extensive arrangements for fish marketing at affordable prices.

In addition, air-conditioned fish marketing station at Rupnagar, Fishfed, air-conditioned fish marketing station at The Meen Bhawan premises at Birubari and mobile marketing has been arranged in Nunmati, Sanmari, Dispur, Survey Area.

“Fishfeed has been healthyly marketing the fish produced by various fisheries co-operative societies listed as FISHFED.

In addition, various added foods prepared from fish such as fish asher, fish chutney, dried fish and various fish of Guizan in frozen packets will also be available at fishfed outlets,” a press release stated.

Meanwhile, people thronged marketplaces located at various pockets of the city to buy fish, chicken and other items as they prepare for the grand feast during Uruka night.

Uruka is celebrated on Magh Bihu eve. Magh bihu is the post-harvest festival of the Assamese celebrated in the month of January.