Assam: Five alleged cattle thieves arrested in Nagaon’s Juria

Five alleged habitual cattle thieves were arrested by Juria Police in Assam’s Nagaon district after they reportedly arrived in a vehicle to steal cattle in the Western Sonai Berat area of Juria on the night of September 25.

The accused have been identified as Omar Faruk, Abdul Faruk, Amir Hamza, Jahur Uddin and Mohammad Ali, all residents of Hatipara in Rupohihat.

According to reports, the five allegedly arrived in an unregistered four wheeler to carry out the theft. Police said the group had allegedly been involved in cattle thefts in different parts of Juria for a prolonged period, using luxury vehicles to evade detection.

Amid complaints about cattle thefts in the area, Juria Police launched an intensive operation under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman, with a police team led by SI Dhanmoni Saikia of the Dagaon Police Outpost.

During the operation, police apprehended the five accused and seized the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Police questioned the accused to gather further information about their alleged activities. Following interrogation, all five were sent to judicial custody on September 26.

The investigation is underway.