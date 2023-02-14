Hailakandi police on February 13 arrested five persons for torturing a minor. The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Monnaf Mazumdar, Aftabuddin Choudhury, Badaruddin Choudhury, Amiruddin Mazumdar and Abdul M Mazumdar.

Hailakandi's Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta said that a post in social media was found circulated wherein a minor boy was seen physically assaulted by some people at Jhalnacherra on the pretext of committing theft and accordingly a case was registered and all the 5 accused persons involved in the act including the person who was shooting the video have been arrested.

In the video it is seen that some persons are torturing a minor boy in an open place while he was tied to a tree. A person in the video is seen cutting the hair of the minor. The video attracted the attention of all sections of people and police after it was uploaded on social media.

Earlier on February 7 , Assam Police apprehended the main accused along with three others for allegedly beating and torturing a youth in the state's Hailakandi district, who was caught red-handed while stealing valuables, from a house, said a police official.

The development comes after the Assam DGP GP Singh asked the police to take lawful action against the perpetrators immediately.

''Reference Hailakandi viral video of torture - the main accused Nizamuddin Borbhuyan has been arrested by @HailakandiPolic along with three others. Lawful action follows. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam,'' the Assam DGP tweeted.

The alleged thief tried to steal valuables from one the house of one Nomjul Haque Laskar in Krishnapur Bazar of Katlicherra constituency under Hailakandi district.

However, Laskar caught the youth red-handed while he was trying to steal and instead of handing him over to the police, Laskar beat and tortured the youth mercilessly by tying him to a tree and shaving his head.

Ever since the video of the incident went viral, several organizations in the district, condemned the heinous incident and demanded the police to arrest Laskar for moral policing.

Later, the state police while acting on the direction of Assam DGP GP Singh nabbed the main accused.