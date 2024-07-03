Five youths have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a mentally ill woman in Karimganj, Assam. The swift action by Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das led to the apprehension of the accused after a prompt investigation.|

The incident took place on the night of July 1, when the victim, a woman with mental health issues, was reportedly wandering the streets in the Kayasthagram area. The accused forcibly took her in an autorickshaw and subjected her to brutal assault. Upon receiving information about the crime, SP Das ordered an immediate probe, which resulted in the arrest of Fakhr Mia, Abdul Mastaq, Shamim Uddin, Riyaz Uddin, and Pranesh Sharma.

The police investigation, led by SP Das, revealed the horrific details of the crime, with the accused confessing to their actions during interrogation. The arrested individuals are now facing charges under the relevant sections of the law, and the police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence.

Locals have expressed their horror and anger, calling for stringent punishment for the perpetrators to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The case has been registered under the BNS Act, and the police are working diligently to complete the investigation and proceed with legal action against the accused.