Assam: Five arrested in Dakshin Kamrup kidnapping case; youth rescued

A police operation in Sonatoli under Dakshin Kamrup district led to the arrest of five alleged kidnappers in connection with an abduction case registered at Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Abu Jubair Akhand, Sajid Ali, Haider Ali, Rakib Al Amin, and another individual. All five are currently in police custody.

According to police sources, the case pertains to the abduction of a youth, Chanidul Ali, from Mathgharia in Guwahati. The accused allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was forcibly taken away in a white Maruti Swift car bearing registration number AS01FT9573. When the ransom demand was not met, Chanidul Ali was reportedly assaulted while being held in a forested area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Noonmati Police launched an operation in Sonatoli and successfully rescued the victim. The five accused were apprehended during the course of the operation.

Police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether additional individuals were involved in the kidnapping.