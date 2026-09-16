Assam: Five arrested in Guwahati theft probe, stolen e-rickshaw among items recovered

Basistha Police in Guwahati, Assam arrested five persons allegedly linked to multiple theft cases reported across the city and recovered several stolen items from their possession, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Santanu Das, Ronit Prasad, Biki Das, Rocky Das and Prashanta Bora.

According to police, the five were allegedly operating as part of a theft network involved in property-related crimes in different parts of Guwahati. The arrests were made during an operation launched by the Basistha Police to identify and apprehend members of the suspected network.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of one stolen e-rickshaw, one bicycle, one LPG cylinder, three Android mobile phones and one brass utensil.

The recovered items are being examined as part of the investigation, while police are also probing whether the arrested persons were involved in other theft cases registered in the city.

Investigators are also working to determine the extent of the suspected network and identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

The five accused remain in police custody as the investigation continues.