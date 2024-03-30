In a crackdown on illegal activities, Rangia police successfully apprehended five individuals suspected of smuggling fake gold and currency. The operation, conducted late Friday night, resulted in the seizure of significant evidence and the ongoing interrogation of the suspects.

Acting on confidential information, authorities raided a hotel located along the Rangia station road, swiftly capturing the suspects. Among the confiscated items were six mobile devices, a counterfeit gold ingot, a substantial amount of Rs 240 believed to be counterfeit currency, and a distinctive red-colored Maruti Swift vehicle registered as AS 01 FK 9901.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Taher, Annas Ali, and Abdul Malek.

Currently, the detainees are undergoing rigorous interrogation by law enforcement officials as the investigation progresses. Authorities aim to uncover further insights and unravel the intricate details surrounding the alleged illicit activities of the suspects.