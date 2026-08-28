Assam: Five Congress leaders seek party ticket for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

Five Congress leaders have applied for the party ticket to contest the upcoming by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, party sources said on August 28.

The applicants include former MLAs Sibamoni Bora and Durlav Chamua, along with Imdad Hussain, Maidul Islam Khan and Ranjit Barman.

The deadline for submitting applications ended on Friday. Along with their applications, the aspiring candidates submitted a non-refundable demand draft of Rs 1 lakh in favour of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and a certified copy of the electoral roll showing their names to the party treasurer.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of former MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the BJP in March ahead of the Assam Assembly elections held in April.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the by-election.

The Congress is expected to assess the claims of the five aspirants before finalising its candidate for the crucial bypoll.