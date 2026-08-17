Assam: Five-day intensive drug inspection drive conducted across Barpeta

An intensive five-day drug inspection drive was conducted across Barpeta district by teams of drug inspectors, leading to the detection of several regulatory violations, seizure of medicines and sealing of multiple pharmacies and storage premises.

During the first phase of the drive, allopathic medicines were seized from vendors at Mandia Weekly Market, and their statements were recorded in the presence of police personnel. An unlicensed premises was also detected at Satrakanara, from where medicines were seized for further legal proceedings.

Inspections at Gohiya, Barmara Bazar, Chenga, Nagaon, Howly and Barpeta Road revealed instances of wholesale premises engaging in retail sale of medicines. Some premises were found to be functioning as retail outlets despite being operated as wholesale establishments and were directed to cease such operations.

At Barpeta Road, a premises where medicines were stocked was sealed after the required documentation could not be produced. A separate godown containing Homeopathic medicines was also sealed.

The drive was subsequently intensified in Sorbhog, Lasanga and Kalgachia, where violations were detected during inspections of wholesale and retail premises.

Three pharmacies were sealed with the assistance of the Executive Magistrate. Notices were also affixed to several establishments directing them to produce the required documents, as inspections in the area were being hampered by pharmacy owners closing their establishments and dispersing.

Further inspections at Bheraldi, Radhakuchi, Bheragaon and Jyotigaon resulted in the sealing of a pharmacy at Bheraldi and a godown at Muslimpatty, Jyotigaon, while another pharmacy at Radhakuchi was placed under lock and key.

As part of the continuing enforcement activities, 185 vials of an Oxytocin injection suspected to be misbranded were also taken into custody.

On the fifth day, inspection teams visited Palhazi Bazar and Pathsala, with pharmacies found to have violated regulatory provisions being recommended for appropriate departmental action.