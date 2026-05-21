Assam: Five-day-old newborn sold in Guwahati rescued from Nalbari

A five-day-old newborn allegedly sold by its biological parents in Guwahati has been rescued by Noonmati Police from Assam's Nalbari.

Police also detained the couple who had allegedly purchased the infant. According to officials, the newborn was sold by a couple from Patharquarry.

During questioning, the biological parents reportedly admitted that they sold the baby due to severe financial hardship.

Following the rescue operation, the infant was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for medical care and observation.

Police said the newborn will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on May 21. Officials added that the Nalbari-based couple may later adopt the child legally through due procedures laid down by the CWC.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.