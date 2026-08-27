Assam: Five detained as police intensifies probe into Bir Lachit Sena leader’s death case

Assam Police has intensified its investigation into the death of Bir Lachit Sena leader Manasjyoti Chetia in Sivasagar’s Bihubar, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Five of the 10 people named in a complaint filed by the organisation have so far been detained for questioning, according to the latest police update.

Chetia died on Tuesday, August 25, while undergoing treatment following an incident reported in Bihubar on August 23. The Bir Lachit Sena has questioned the circumstances preceding his death and demanded a detailed investigation.

Police initially detained Abidur Rahman and Selima Begum for questioning. Subera Begum, Selimur Rahman and Anwara Begum were subsequently detained in connection with the case.

The Bir Lachit Sena’s Sivasagar district committee had named 10 people in its FIR, filed by its chief secretary Anupam Sandikoi. The names mentioned in the complaint are Abidur Rahman, Selimur Rahman, Habibur Rahman, Sujabul Rahman, Subhashin Islam, Murjida Begum, Selima Begum, Mojminka Begum, Anwara Begum and Subera Begum.

Police have so far detained five of them, while the investigation into the remaining aspects of the case is continuing.

A case was registered at Bihubar Police Station under Case No. 10/26 under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has also been escalated at the senior-officer level. KJ Saikia, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, is travelling to Bihubar to oversee the investigation.

DIG AP Headquarters Dr Robin Kumar, IPS, along with a forensic team, has proceeded from Guwahati to Sivasagar as part of the probe.

The SIT is examining the circumstances leading to Chetia’s death, including the events preceding the incident and the allegations raised by the organisation.

According to the Bir Lachit Sena, Chetia had been involved in relief work among flood-affected families since July 19. The organisation said he had left on August 23 to distribute essential items among flood-hit families and at several Namghars.

The organisation has also alleged that Chetia had intervened in a land dispute in Bihubar on August 22, a day before the incident. It has alleged that he was subjected to a pre-planned attack while attempting to mediate the dispute.

Bir Lachit Sena central leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has alleged that the dispute involved a family whose home had been washed away during the floods. According to Chaliha, the family had taken shelter at a petrol station during the floods and later faced difficulties in returning to their land.

The organisation has alleged a link between the land dispute and Chetia’s death. Police are investigating the allegations and are yet to establish the exact sequence of events or determine whether the death was connected to the dispute.

Chetia’s body was recovered at around 10.30 pm on August 23. He was subsequently taken for treatment but died on August 25.

Following his death, members and supporters of the Bir Lachit Sena took his body towards the organisation’s office in Sivasagar while demanding justice. Tension was reportedly witnessed between members of the organisation and police personnel during the movement of the body.

The organisation has declared Chetia a martyr. Preparations for his last rites were being made at Rohdoi Pukhuri in Rupahi Pathar in Sivasagar district’s Nazira.

With the SIT, senior police officers and forensic personnel now involved in the investigation, authorities are examining the allegations and evidence to determine what led to Chetia’s death and whether any criminal liability is involved.