Assam: Five get life term in nine-year-old Batadrava murder case

A court in Assam’s Nagaon district has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case registered at Batadrava Police Station in 2016.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge No. 3, Nagaon, convicted Amir Ali, Taher Ali, Zamir Ali, Yasin Ali and Kamala Khatun in Batadrava Police Station Case No. 131/2016.

The five accused were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and fined Rs 10,000 each. The court also awarded them seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 326 of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In case of non-payment of the fine imposed under Section 326, the convicts will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

The murder took place on October 8, 2016. According to the case details, the incident was allegedly linked to an illicit relationship involving accused Yasin Ali.

The court’s verdict comes nearly a decade after the case was registered at Batadrava Police Station.