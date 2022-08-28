The Forest Department on Saturday nabbed the five poachers, who allegedly killed a royal Bengal tiger in the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park.

The miscreants were arrested from No. 1 Shildubi area near the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park.

It may be recalled that on February 28 this year, the carcass of a royal tiger was found in the No. 1 Shildubi near the Kahora range. The carcass of a cow was found along with the tiger at the spot.

The forest department suspects that the tiger was killed and launched a probe and collected samples of the body and sent it to the forensic laboratory.

According to a Forensic report, the tiger was poisoned to death. The arrested person is identified as Shyamol Suklabaidya, Hira Munda, Jairam Chaunra, Sanjay Chaunra, and Rajesh Gowala.