Assam: Five in custody after betel nut theft triggers mob attack on police in Tinsukia

Five persons, including three juveniles, were taken into custody after an alleged betel nut theft incident escalated into violence and led to an attack on police personnel at Talap in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, officials said on Sunday, April 26.

According to police, the incident began after a complaint was lodged by a resident of Kopratuli under Talap outpost, which falls under Doomdooma Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered Case No. 57/26 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to theft, possession of stolen property, and offences involving obstruction and assault on public servants.

Acting promptly on the FIR, police personnel apprehended three juveniles, aged between 13 and 16 years, allegedly while they were committing the theft. During the course of the investigation, another accused was detained for allegedly purchasing the stolen betel nuts from the minors.

The situation turned tense when hundreds of local residents reportedly gathered and surrounded the Talap police outpost following the detentions. Despite repeated efforts by police to calm the crowd, a section of the mob allegedly turned violent and assaulted police personnel, leaving several officers injured.

In connection with the attack, police arrested one more individual for his alleged involvement in the violence.

With this, the total number of persons taken into custody in the case has risen to five. Police said two adults have been sent to judicial custody, while the three juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently remanded to a reform home.

Officials said the incident highlights a recurring law and order challenge in Tinsukia during the betel nut harvesting season, when thefts from plantations frequently rise due to high market demand and lucrative prices.

Police sources noted that such thefts are often linked to illegal supply chains involving traders seeking quick profits through the purchase of stolen produce.

Ankur Jyoti Borah, in-charge of Talap outpost, said strict legal action would continue against those involved in theft and violence.

“The police is watchful and legal action will be taken promptly if anyone is found involved in such activities,” Borah said.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia Police have appealed to the public to cooperate in preventing both plantation thefts and incidents of mob violence. Authorities have also intensified surveillance and monitoring in vulnerable areas as the betel nut trade enters its peak season.