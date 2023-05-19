Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has raised alarm over the actions taken by the Sivasagar administration in Assam, alleging that five individuals have been coerced into signing bonds that restrict their right to protest. In a recent Facebook post, Gogoi expressed concerns about the suppression of dissent and drew parallels to the infamous Indian Emergency period.

Gogoi specifically highlighted the summoning of leaders from various organizations in Assam, who were allegedly forced to sign bonds that prohibit them from participating in any form of protest for the next year. He raised apprehensions about the actions resembling the dark era of the Indian Emergency (1975-77), where fundamental rights were curtailed and civil liberties were suspended.

The issue came to light when it was revealed that five individuals, namely Chitu Barua, Rantu Paniphukan, Devjit Dutta, Prasanta Borgohain, and Anupam Sandikoi, had reportedly signed such bonds. Gogoi criticized the lack of proper notification and highlighted the forced nature of these signings. Some individuals were summoned under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) section 107, adding to the concerns surrounding their treatment.

Gogoi further emphasized the arrest of Shrinkhal Chaliha, the Organizational Secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). This arrest raised further questions about the curbing of dissenting voices and the violation of democratic principles.

Expressing his concerns, Gogoi questioned the implications of these actions on the people of Assam. He stressed the importance of preserving the freedom of speech, democratic rights, and the right to protest. Gogoi warned about potential consequences such as increased violence, rising commodity prices, favoritism towards capitalists, unchecked syndicates, and ongoing conspiracies against the nation and its people.