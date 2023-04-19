A five-member team of the Advisory board under the National Security Act (NSA) arrived at Dibrugarh jail on April 19.

The team headed by a retired justice includes the IGP and SP of the Punjab Police.

As per reports, the team consists of Retired justice Shabihul Hasnain, Chairperson, Suveer Sheokand, member, Divanshu Jain, Member, Rakesh Agarwal, IPS, IGP, CI, Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, CI, Punjab.

Recently on April 10, in a bid to provide legal help to alleged pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had sent a delegation of lawyers to the district.

The lawyer's delegation included Advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of the Late Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu, Advocate Rohit Sharma, and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

''A delegation of lawyers from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sri Amritsar has reached Dibrugarh to pursue the cases of youths who were arrested from Punjab and imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh,'' SGPC tweeted.

Later, fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was apprehended from Punjab's Hoshiarpur and brought to Dibrugarh jail.

Papalpreet, who is said to have links with ISI, was arrested during a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet have been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathizer and his aides.

Also read: Assam: SGPC sends lawyers to provide legal support to pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail