Five miscreants were apprehended in Sarupathar, Golaghat district, Assam, for allegedly blank firing and causing disturbance at a local eatery, as per reports.

The incident occurred at Aicheng Dhaba on Saturday night, where the group, travelling in a car, reportedly demanded alcohol and got involved in a scuffle with the staff pf the eatery.

As the staff refused to serve them alcohol, the miscreants allegedly fired blanks. Subsequently, the dhaba staff managed to catch two of the miscreants and handed them over to the Sarupathar Police.

In a significant police operation, three individuals reportedly fled from a location after one of them fired a blank shot. The police pursued them and managed to seize two vehicles near Uriamghat Police Station and Bagori area of Kaziranga, according to reports.

The vehicles are identified as a Fortuner with the registration number AS 06 AD 6566 and a Toyota Hilux registered as RJ 45 CY 7178. The detained individuals are Gajen Bora from Borpothar, Dashrath Singh and Sachin Sharma from Rajasthan, and Abhimanyu Das and Uttam Das from Guwahati.

It has been noted that Abhimanyu Das was the one who fired the blank shot. A case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.

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