Assam: Five pistols, 13 rounds seized in separate incidents; four detained in Golaghat, Kamrup

Police detained four persons and recovered five pistols and 13 rounds of live ammunition in two separate incidents in Assam’s Golaghat and Kamrup districts, officials said.

In Golaghat district, police conducted an operation at Chungajan in Sarupathar and recovered four pistols along with 13 rounds of live ammunition. A youth identified as Rakhal Sheel, reportedly a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland, was detained in connection with the seizure.

According to police, the recovered firearms comprise two 7.65 mm pistols and two .22 pistols. A torchlight and a bag containing plastic material were also recovered from his possession.

Police are questioning Sheel to ascertain the source and intended destination of the firearms. The purpose for which the weapons were allegedly being transported has not yet been established, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Kamrup district, three persons from Uttar Pradesh were detained by local residents in the Kosorua area of Hajo after they were allegedly found carrying a pistol.

The three individuals have been identified as Vishal Moria, Kuldeep and Akash Moria. According to the information available, local residents intercepted the trio and handed them over to the police.

A pistol and around Rs 1 lakh in cash were reportedly recovered from their possession. The three have been taken into police custody and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Police are conducting further inquiries in both cases to determine the circumstances surrounding the possession and movement of the firearms.