Five poachers were arrested in a well-executed raid near Kahitama beat in the Bashbari range of Manas National Park. The operation, led by the forest department of Manas National Park, resulted in the apprehension of individuals involved in the illegal killing of various endangered wild animals, including rhinoceros, elephants, and deer, within the boundaries of the National Park.

The targeted operation led the police to the residence of one Latha Boro in Shamthaibari village, where the arrests were made. Along with the individuals, a cache of illicit wildlife materials was seized as evidence.

Among the confiscated items were a handmade gun, a rhino horn, claws, animal skins, tiger nails, wild gourd skins, wild buffalo horns, and deer antlers. These items serve as grim reminders of the illegal trade in wildlife body parts, which poses a grave threat to the region's biodiversity.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahen Basumatary, Mohen Basumatary, Vijay Basumatary, and Thera Daimary. They are currently undergoing interrogation by police to extract further information related to their illegal activities and potential accomplices.