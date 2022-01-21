DIBRUGARH: The Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh declared to close five schools of the city for 7 days with immediate effect after detection of several COVID-19 cases in the school premises.

The schools are Nandeswar Chakravorty HS School which detected 15 cases, Sepon Hatipati High School with 8 cases, Chachani Jamunamukh HS School with 9 cases, Tipling Girls High School with 11 cases, and Naharkatia HS School with 11 cases.

As per the individual orders dated issued by Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, after the closure of the school, the school will re-open after 7 (seven) days with due permission from the Deputy Commissioner, Dibrugarh.