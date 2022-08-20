Continuing its unrelentless crackdown on terror activities in the state of Assam, a suspected Jihadi was arrested from a mosque in Goalpara district of Assam on Saturday, August 20.

As per sources, the accused Abdus Subahan, was serving as an Imam for the past two years. It has also been reported that Subahan was working as a teacher in a Madrasa in the district.

The police have even detained Subahan’s nephew and his elder for questioning. Meanwhile, a person hailing from Goalpara’s Matia area has been apprehended today morning by the cops on suspicion of having links with Jihadi groups. The person hailing from Matia region has been identified as Jalal Uddin.

Currently, an investigation is underway to establish their role and whether they are connected with any Jihadi group.

Assam police are reportedly working in close coordination with central agencies to bust a suspected jihadi terror module operating in the state.

Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh, who is leading the mission, earlier informed that the probing agencies have received crucial intel about the module, and several leads are being thoroughly investigated.

Earlier on August 2, Assam police arrested another person in Barpeta district for an alleged link with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. The accused is detained as a suspect of having a connection with the ABT.

Previously, 9 more persons were arrested who were found to have links with these jihadi organizations, and, today after the detention of Sofique Uddin Ahmed, a total of 10 Jihadis are being investigated at Barpeta Police station.

On July 28, the Assam Police detained 11 persons on suspicion of having ties to the terrorist groups Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla (ABT). Several electronic devices and incriminating documents were also recovered from their possession after the arrests.