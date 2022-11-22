At least five people were killed in a tragic road accident after a truck collided with a car at Hatikhowa in Kaliabor town of Assam on November 21.

According to reports, the five youths were returning home after attending one of their friend's wedding ceremonies in their vehicle bearing registration number AS 05 Q 2683 which collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 3 AT 2766.

The victims have been identified as Sandeep Pal, Samir Pal, Vivek Das, Sanjay Das, and Bikash Sharma. All were residents of Bokakhat in the Golaghat district.

The accident took place on National Highway 715( A ) connecting Kaliabor Tiniali with Tezpur.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the five youths were killed on spot.

However, the driver and the person accompanying him fled from the spot after the accident.