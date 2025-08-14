Assam: Flag resembling Pakistan’s found painted at Chapar railway station sparks tension in Dhubri

An incident at Chapar railway station in Assam’s Dhubri district has stirred public outrage and heightened security concerns after a flag resembling Pakistan’s national flag was found painted on the road inside the station premises on Thursday.



According to eyewitness accounts, the painted flag was first noticed by local residents and commuters, who immediately alerted authorities. The striking similarity to the emblem of a country regarded as hostile to India triggered anger among locals, who viewed the act as a deliberate provocation.



Responding swiftly, a team from Chapar Police Station reached the spot, removed the painted design, and washed the area to prevent further escalation. Officials said the immediate cleaning was necessary to restore calm and address public sentiments.



Police sources revealed that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. An investigation has been launched to trace those responsible for the act and uncover their intentions. The authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of attempting to incite communal disharmony or propagate anti-national sentiments.