The airport authority at the Guwahati International Airport has issued an advisory, urging passengers to recheck their flight schedule owing to inclement weather conditions.

It is to be mentioned here that due to the inclement weather and low visibility conditions, presently prevailing over Guwahati International Airport, flight movements have been marginally affected.

The advisory states, "We request all our passengers to kindly connect with their respective airlines to check the schedule before leaving for the airport. This advisory is to ensure minimal passenger inconvenience. Our team is committed to upholding the safety and well-being of the passengers at all times while ensuring an efficient air hub in Guwahati."

Due to the prevailing inclement weather and low visibility conditions over #GuwahatiAirport, we request all our passengers to reconfirm their flight timings with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

#GatewayToGoodness #PassengerAdvisory #Airport #Travel pic.twitter.com/WJdMP7VYUt — GUWAHATI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (@GuwahatiAirport) December 27, 2022

The Regional Meteorological Centre on December 26 said that in the upcoming 24 hours, Arunachal Pradesh will witness snowfall while Assam will witness hailstorms in a few locations.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati airport authority issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3 hours prior to departure

''Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours,'' a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The bulletin further said that a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh may receive hailstorms during the period.

Besides this, it further said that the mercury is likely to dip across the region, with the minimum temperature in Aizawl likely to be 7.1 degrees Celsius and that in Imphal likely to be 7.7 degrees Celsius.

''Guwahati and Agartala will be the warmest cities in the region with temperatures like to be 29.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively,'' it added.

Earlier, on December 16, the Guwahati airport authority asked passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure.

The advisory has been issued to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

“We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

“International as well as domestic passengers, travelling through our airport, are advised to reach at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled flight,” the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said in the advisory.

The advisory also stated that due to increased VIP and passenger movement, often there is congestion on roads and traffic is diverted.

“To avoid delays caused by that, please reach the airport well in advance,” the advisory issued by the Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), the operator of LGBI Airport, added.