Assam has been facing flood and landslide since five days. As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin on Saturday morning 18.06.2022; 8:00 AM rivers namely Kopili (at Kampur, Nagaon) is flowing above High Flood Level; Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat, at Tezpur, Sonitpur, at Dhubri, Dhubri); Jia- Bharali (at NT Road

Crossing, Sonitpur); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon; Puthimati (at NH Road Crossing, Kamrup); Pagladia (at NT Road Crosing, Nalbari); Manas (at NH Road Crossing, Barpeta); Beki ( at Road Bridge, Barpeta) is flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat Karimganj) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

In last 24 hours, 28 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri district have reported flood.

Total 96 Revenue Circle and 2,930 villages have been impacted by flood incidents.

About 18,94,373 people were impacted, out of which 1,08,104 people are taking shelters in 373 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 232 nos. of relief distribution centres/ points opened temporarily.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.

So far 11,881 number of people have been safely evacuated by the above forces/ agencies.

Total cumulative 54 numbers of people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in this season (i.e. from 6th April, 2022).

Landslide incidents reported under Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Morigaon, Kamrup & Kamrup (M) in last 24 hrs.