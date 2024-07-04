A total of 31 animals have died so far due to drowning, while 82 others have been rescued from flood waters in the worst deluge in recent years inside the famed Kaziranga National Park, a park official said on Thursday.

The animal mortality includes 23 hog deer due to drowning in the Park and 15 during treatment.

The forest officials rescued 73 hog deer, two otters, two sambar deer, a scops owl, one rhino calf, an Indian hare and a jungle cat.

Across Assam, floods have claimed 46 lives, including eight fatalities on Wednesday. Over 16.25 lakh people in 29 districts are affected by the second wave of flooding, impacting districts such as Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur.



Also Read: Assam floods: 17 animals drown, 72 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

More than 3.86 lakh people are taking refuge in 515 relief camps and distribution centers established by the administration across 24 affected districts. Additionally, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 11,20,165 animals are impacted by the floods.

Rescue operations are being conducted by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, local administration, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces. On Wednesday alone, 8,377 people were rescued from the flood-hit areas.