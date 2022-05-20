According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 7,17,046 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 1,929 villages in 29 districts in flood and 5 districts in landslides have been affected in the State.

Five massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

A total of 58,065.29 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 09 human lives (4 in Flood & 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood in the State. A total of 14,550 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers. 217 relief camps and 224 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas and a total of 49,400 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

Meanwhile, Under the supervision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has further expedited response and recovery services by involving concerned stakeholders and deploying additional resources and support systems to the severely affected districts, particularly Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. Some of the major initiatives launched in the last 24 hours are as follows: