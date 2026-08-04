Assam flood: 89 dead, relief operations continue across flood-hit areas

The overall death toll from this year's floods in Assam has risen to 89, even as urban flooding continued to affect parts of Guwahati, impacting around 7,000 people across Kamrup (Metropolitan), according to the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report.

The Assam Urban Flood Report, generated on Tuesday, August 4 evening, said urban flooding is currently confined to Kamrup (Metropolitan), with three revenue circles—Sonapur, Guwahati and Dispur—and 11 villages/localities remaining affected. The report estimates that 7,000 people, including 4,800 men, 2,030 women and 170 children, have been impacted by the inundation.

Authorities have opened five relief distribution centres, while no relief camps are currently operational. A total of 6,790 people have received assistance outside camps through the relief distribution network.

The report stated that no deaths or missing persons have been recorded due to the ongoing urban flooding in Kamrup (Metropolitan). It also reported no damage to houses, livestock or public infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Rescue operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence volunteers, DDRF and the local administration. According to the report, five boats have been deployed, and 300 people have been evacuated from affected areas.

Relief assistance distributed in the affected areas includes 12,000 litres of mineral water, 250 tarpaulins, 12,000 packets of biscuits, 30,000 candles and 5,000 packets of bread, the report said.

The latest urban flood assessment was generated by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) on August 4 at 7:18 pm, as authorities continued monitoring the situation across the affected localities.